Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiuor alias Jalang’o has hit the ground running with a commendable initiative for his constituents.

Barely a month into his new job, the first-time lawmaker has secured a Sh10 million donation of medical services from the Shree Swaminarayan community of Langata.

Jalango received the donation on Wednesday, September 14, and took to social media to announce the good news to the people of Lang’ata.

The health care initiative will see Lang’ata constituents get a free medical camp on October, 2 at the Shree Swaminarayan hospital.

Constituents will get among others, free transport to the hospital and free general checkups.

“On the second of October, we will have the biggest medical camp ever here at Shree Swaminarayan hospital at the Bypass come all for this special day. Don’t leave any patient behind,” Jalas said.

Adding: “There will also be free transportation to the hospital, free drugs, free checkups, free surgeries and all medical attention you need. #UtuNaWatu #Langata1.”

The health care initiative is in line with Jalang’o’s commitment to working with corporates that support community projects.

Last month. Jalang’o said: “For me to be a brand ambassador of your product you must commit to take up and support a community project in Langata!”

“We have already started talking to our different partners on how we can work together in different projects like Mwananchi credit where I am the brand ambassador are already committing to sink 20 boreholes in Langata.

“There is more value when you lift a community than an individual, I want to use my talent and connections to help uplift Langata!” Jalas added.