ODM MPs Reject Raila Allies Nominated to Cabinet

A group of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party legislators has rejected the nomination of four ODM members to President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

Led by Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Hamisi, these MPs claimed the appointments resulted from individualistic actions rather than party consensus.

Hamisi criticized the nominees, saying, “What happened yesterday was individuals clamoring to get jobs. They are out of ODM, and new generals will emerge, making the party perhaps even more vigorous and formidable.” He made these comments during an appearance on K24 TV on Thursday.

Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera echoed these sentiments, stating that the Raila Odinga-led party completely dissociates itself from the individual decisions made by its members.

“Before we resolve the issues of compensation, before we sit down to address the issues being raised by Gen Z, we behave like vultures. It is unfortunate. We dissociate ourselves from the individual decisions of members of the party,” Nabwera stated.

Furthermore, ODM’s leadership confirmed that no party organ had approved the inclusion of its members in President Ruto’s government. ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna described the decision of the four individuals to join Ruto’s Cabinet as personal and lacking the party’s endorsement.

President Ruto appointed ODM deputy party leaders Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, chairman John Mbadi, and National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi to his Cabinet.

If approved, Joho will serve as Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs; Oparanya will handle Cooperatives and MSME Development; Mbadi will oversee the National Treasury; and Wandayi will manage Energy and Petroleum.

Meanwhile, Raila emphasized that these nominations were not part of any agreement between Ruto, his party, or Azimio la Umoja.

“As articulated in our statement on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, neither the ODM Party nor Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party has entered into any coalition agreement with President Ruto’s UDA party,” Raila stated.

Raila noted that the party had anticipated the development of clear terms of engagement based on issues raised in their various communiqués.

“While we extend our best wishes to the nominees and trust that they will contribute positively to national development, we will continue to advocate for national engagement under the conditions previously outlined,” he said.