Four Arrested for Ksh 850,000 Theft from Locked Vehicle in Langata

In a successful crackdown on notorious thieves targeting locked motor vehicles, Nairobi detectives have apprehended a four-man gang responsible for stealing Kes. 850,000 from a vehicle in Langata.

This arrest follows extensive investigations triggered by a report filed at Langata Police Station.

On July 17, 2024, a resident of South C-Green Estate 2 reported that money withdrawn from a local bank had been stolen from his locked vehicle. The victim had left the cash inside his car while shopping at Uchumi Supermarket in Langata.

Upon returning, he discovered his vehicle had been broken into and the money, stored in a khaki envelope, was missing.

CCTV footage from a nearby business captured the gang in action. The footage showed them breaking into the car and fleeing with the money. Acting swiftly, detectives from the elite CRIB and Operations units launched an investigation.

The operation led to the arrest of Shaban Maingi Rashid, Steve Malvin Njagi, Johnson Muisyo Mbingu, and Mashud Onyango Dax, also known as Sudi.

At the time of their arrest, the suspects were in a Suzuki Swift with registration number KDH 154B. A search of the vehicle revealed a master key and another set of number plates, KDP 989N, which matched the vehicle’s insurance details.

Detectives also discovered that Shaban Maingi Rashid had a history of similar offenses in Langata and currently faces ongoing court cases.