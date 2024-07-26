Martha Karua Cuts Ties with Azimio Coalition Amid 2027 Political Shifts

Narc-Kenya has announced its decision to exit the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

The Martha Karua-led party communicated its decision in a letter addressed to Azimio Secretary-General Junet Mohammed.

Bashir stated that the exit notice takes effect immediately, in accordance with the coalition agreement.

“Kindly take note that our stay in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition is not tenable due to the prevailing political developments. As NARC Kenya by way of this letter, we are giving notice to exit the Coalition as stipulated in the exit clause (s) in the Coalition Agreement. This notice is effective from the date of this letter,” Martha Karua said through acting SG Asha Bashir in the letter dated July 25, 2024.

Junet Mohamed confirmed that he received the letter.

“I have received the letter. The coalition agreement stipulates a three-month notice period,” he said.

Narc-Kenya’s exit follows escalating tensions among Azimio leaders, especially after President William Ruto nominated ODM party members as Cabinet Secretaries.

Karua’s departure also adds another twist to the shifting political landscape, as attention turns to the 2027 political realignments.

The former Justice Minister was Raila Odinga’s running mate in the 2022 presidential race against President William Ruto. She was also being touted to lead the Azimio coalition if Odinga’s bid for the African Union Commission chair succeeds.