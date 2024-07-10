Betty Kyallo Issues Legal Notice to Edgar Obare Over ‘Dine and Dash Tea’

Media personality Betty Mutei Kyallo has taken decisive legal action against blogger Edgar Obare to protect her reputation, following what she described as false and malicious allegations published on July 7, 2024.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 8, Betty expressed her frustration over individuals tarnishing her brand without any factual basis. She vowed to pursue legal recourse against those who seek to gain traffic at the expense of her hard-earned reputation.

“They do this for clicks, likes, and views, but it severely undermines all the hard work I’ve put in over the years. There must be consequences for such malicious actions. I will no longer tolerate such spiteful, fake, and false stories about me,” she asserted.

Betty detailed the contents of the demand letter sent to Edgar Obare, addressing the allegedly defamatory post concerning her and her reported boyfriend, Charlie.

According to the letter served by Saluny Advocates, Obare’s post on his BNN platform claimed that Betty Kyallo and Charlie Jones had fled without paying their bill at Silverstone Hotel along Kiambu Road.

“On July 7, 2024, you published a sensational post on your blog containing false and defamatory information about our clients. This included posting our clients’ photographs with captions that were both false and defamatory,” the letter stated.

Furthermore, Betty’s legal representative disclosed that as of July 8th, the post remained accessible to the public and continued to circulate widely across social media platforms.

“The post and its associated story, viewed by a total of 182,000 followers and readers, continue to be disseminated electronically and across various social media channels, with its audience steadily growing,” the statement highlighted.

Betty vehemently refuted the accusations leveled against her, emphasizing that they were entirely without merit.

“The post and or comment contains various allegations, insinuations and innuendos of and respecting our clients which are entirely false, and which have no basis or foundation whatsoever. As a matter of fact, and to the best of our clients knowledge, they have never run away from any hotel without settling their bills,” clarified Saluny Advocates.

In response to these damaging claims, Betty’s legal team outlined specific demands in the letter addressed to Obare:

Retraction and Apology: A comprehensive, unequivocal, and unconditional retraction and apology to be published on the same blog and Instagram page, approved by Betty’s legal representatives. Removal of Defamatory Content: Immediate removal of all defamatory stories, posts, and comments related to Betty and Charlie from Obare’s blog and social media platforms. Admission of Liability: A written acknowledgment of full and unconditional liability for defamation, leading to discussions on the appropriate damages payable to Betty and Charlie. Commitment to Cease Defamation: A written assurance not to post any further defamatory remarks or articles concerning Betty and Charlie.

The demand letter concluded with a stern warning: In the absence of a satisfactory response by the close of business on Friday, July 12, 2024, Betty’s legal team would initiate appropriate legal proceedings to seek redress for the harm caused.