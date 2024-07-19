BLAQBONEZ SET TO VENTURE OUT ON A QUEST FOR BLAZING ROMANCE ON NEW SINGLE “FIRE ON ME”

Nairobi, Kenya — 19th July — Following the success of his acclaimed third studio album, Emeka Must Shine, Nigerian music sensation Blaqbonez, is back with a new captivating release “Fire On Me”, the soulful anthem captures all the beautiful intricacies of a sizzling summer romance.

On “Fire on Me” Blaqbonez masterfully narrates a tale of passion and emotion punctuated by his irresistible melody and infectious rhythm. The track envelops listeners in a whirlwind of sensations, leaving them craving more with each captivating verse.

What sets “Fire On Me” apart is its embrace of love—a stark departure from Blaqbonez’s earlier sonic personas which heralded a mission of anti-romance in albums like “Young Preacher” and “Sex Over Love.” The artist bares his soul through poignant lyrics and heartfelt vocals, inviting audiences on a journey of vulnerability and intimacy.

Prepare to be enchanted, as Blaqbonez sets hearts ablaze with “Fire on Me.” The single is available on all streaming platforms.

ABOUT BLAQBONEZ

Blaqbonez (born Akumefule Chukwuemeka George) is a Nigerian rapper and singer-songwriter known for his chops as an audacious lyricist, energetic flow, and witty wordplay. Signed to Chocolate City Music, the self-proclaimed, “Best Rapper in Africa” (BRIA), grew to mainstream consciousness in 2019 and has since solidified his place in the industry meshing his Igbo, Yoruba and Urhobo cultural upbringing with music influences from afropop, trap, and hip hop, to electronic music. He was recognised by The New York Times as one of the “new guards” of Nigerian music in the same year.

“Mr Bombastic EP” (named after his Caribbean alter-ego) debuted at #1 on iTunes, and in March 2020, his single, “Haba”, was released to wide public acclaim. In 2021, his debut album “Sex Over Love” earned him the #1 Album in Nigeria on Apple for three consecutive weeks; #1 Song in Nigeria – Apple for one week; #2 Top 100 Songs – Deezer; #2 Top Played Song in Nigeria – Radio Monitor Charts and Debuted in the Billboard – Next Big Sound Charts with the lead single “Bling” His subsequent projects, “Young Preacher” and “Emeka Must Shine” as well as his seamless collaborations with a range of artists like Amaarae, Ludacris, Zlatan , ODUMODUBLVCK. Lojay, Blxckie , and more are a testament to his prowess as one of Africa’s most formidable hip hop acts.