Celebrity singer Bensoul (born Benson Mutua) and his former groupie flame Tiffany Muikamba are not co-parenting.

Muikamba delivered their baby girl about two weeks ago and recently took to social media to update fans on both their progress.

In a Q&A session, Ms Muikamba said she had a normal birth at 41 weeks.

One fan asked how she was handling co-parenting with the Sol Generation singer, to which Muikamba said she does not want to share her baby with anyone.

“At the moment I don’t want to share my baby with anyone. I’m obsessed,” she answered.

Tiffany was also asked if Bensoul had visited their daughter.

“It would be better if you ask him yourself. I stated earlier that I won’t be answering questions about him or that involve him,” she retorted.