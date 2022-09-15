Sauti Sol crooner Bien-Aime Baraza says he doesn’t have an issue with foreign artistes coming to perform in Kenya.

Bien said contrary to popular belief that foreign acts stifle the growth of the local music industry, local acts stand to benefit when a foreigner performs in the country,

“Personally, I would never get jealous to see foreign artistes performing in Kenya,” he said.

“I was in Rwanda recently and I spent the better part of the day with their president. We walked for five Kilometers and we had a very good conversation.”

The ‘Dimension’ singer added: “I have gone to Tanzania where we were received with so much love by the late Magufuli. So, I have no problem when Diamond comes to Kenya and is received by a politician. It does nothing for me and my bag. My bag is still there and we should stop that habit.”

Bien encouraged Kenyans to welcome other Africans and make the country a home for all entertainers.

“Other Africans should come to Kenya. Let us not lock out foreign artistes in our country. Let’s make Kenya home for all people so that when Kenyan artistes go to other countries, they make us feel at home. People come and make money, we also go and make money in their countries,” he reasoned.

Bien also congratulated former Sol Generation signee Crystal Asige on her nomination to the Senate.

“Crystal used to do a lot in her life. I am happy that she got her flowers and that she deserves to be in the Senate. That is where she fits best and it is what she believes in and I am happy for her,” he said.