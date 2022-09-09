Singer Akothee has once again delved into the issue of Kenyan girls traveling to Saudi Arabia for work after her daughter landed a job in the diaspora.

Fancy Makadia, who is arguably the least popular of Akothee’s daughters, started her new job in France this week.

Being the ever-proud mother, Akothee took to social media to celebrate Fancy Makadia.

“ My daughter’s @fancy_makadia first day at work in France in the middle of Paris, interview last week, work confirmed this week 🤣✌️,” she wrote.

Akothee, who was recently accused of trafficking Kenyan girls to Middle East, bragged that she only sends her daughters to Europe.

She sarcastically wondered why Kenyans let her smuggle other girls to Saudi Arabia.

“Alililili wangu napeleka Europe sijui kwanini wenyu wanakubali niwapeleke Saudia?” she posed.

Akothee also bragged that she only flies to Europe and has never boarded a plane to the Middle East.

“By the way, umewahi kuniona kwa hizo ndege za kiarabu arabu? Ndege yangu ni KLM, Kenya Airways, Air France na Swiss Air ama condor. Saudia watu huenda na ndege gani?” she asked.

“Hey these are my guests visiting, I haven’t posted the man dating me, 🤣🤣🤣No ring on the finger yet 🤣,don’t be in a hurry, when the time comes you will see him. Just calm down,” she wrote.

In another post, she said: “My Aim is too sell THE KENYAN CULTURE AND ITS HISTORICAL SITES 💪”