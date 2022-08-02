A woman from Mikinjeni village in Bamba ward, Kilifi County has offered a rafter of turkeys to President Uhuru Kenyatta for fulfilling one of his campaign promises.

While seeking reelection in 2017, President Uhuru Kenyatta in his last State of the Nation address committed to tarmac the dilapidated 45km Mariakani-Bamba road in Kilifi County.

Uhuru referenced the classical Giriama song, “Safari ya Bamba ni Machero” (We will travel to Bamba tomorrow), saying it should be called “Safari ya Bamba ni Rero” (We will travel to Bamba today).

The road was tarmacked at a cost of Sh.2.1 billion in 2018 and one of its beneficiaries is Ms Lilian Kali, who is offering President Uhuru Kenyatta 10 turkeys worth Sh100,000.

Ms Kali explained why the road project means a lot to her, saying she swore she would gift whichever leader would repair the road.

She recounted how in 2015 her mother, Nyevu Kirimo, suddenly fell ill after developing post-delivery complications.