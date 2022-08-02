A woman who worked as a house help has been charged in court for sexually assaulting her employer’s daughter aged four.

Lilian Kamene Daudi appeared before Kibera chief Magistrate Ann Mwangi where she denied the charges.

The court heard that Ms Kamene committed the offenses on unknown dates between the month of April 2021 and June 2022 at Exeter court in Kilimani area, Dagoreti Sub-county within Nairobi county.

Ms Kamene allegedly compelled the minor to touch her private parts.

She was charged with another count of intentionally and unlawfully using her finger/tongue to penetrate the private parts of J.S.A, a child aged four years.

Kamene was also charged with another count of committing an indecent act with the child.

Court papers showed the sexual assault was revealed after the minor cried loudly at night pleading with the ‘aunty’ the accused person to spare her.

The accused however told the court that the offence was fabricated.

The magistrate granted the accused a bond of Sh200,000 or a cash bail of Sh100,000 with the surety of the same amount.