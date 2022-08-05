There’s still a chance that hip-hop heads in Kenya will one day get to hear their favorite Kenyan rappers, Octopizzo and Khaligraph Jones, on the same track.

This was revealed by the ‘Kibera Namba Nane’ rapper who played down any speculation about there being beef between him and the ‘O.G’.

Octopizzo said he doesn’t hold a grudge with anyone, and if there ever was any beef with Khaligraph, it surely doesn’t exist anymore.

“I don’t have a grudge against anyone in this country. If there ever was one, I don’t think it exists now. It eventually just went away on its own. You probably already know that most of the time when you don’t react to something, it just goes away,” Octopizzo said on Radio Citizen’s Mseto East Africa show.

The ‘Kilos on Kilos’ rapper said they don’t necessarily keep in touch but they exchange pleasantries whenever they meet.

“We converse when we meet, but we don’t ask each other how they are or call to check in on one another because we get along so well,” he said.

What of hitting the studio together and giving their loyal fans a much-needed treat?

“It hasn’t gotten there I guess. We have not reached the place where we can do a collabo…I think the day will come when we feel like it’s time,” Octopizzo said.