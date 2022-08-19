On Monday, August 15, as the country waited with bated breath for IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati to announce the incoming President, Juliana Cherera emerged from the shadows with three other commissioners and disowned the election results.

The following day, the IEBC Vice Chair held a follow-up press conference to shed some transparency on her claims that Chebukati’s results were shrouded in ‘opaqueness’. This however backfired as her numbers did not add up.

Cherera would soon become a popular social media figure as internet users mocked her ‘Mazematics’ and opened social media accounts “on her behalf”.

But the IEBC Vice Chair has not taken kindly to strangers posing as her and she has taken action against them.

Cherera released a statement Thursday noting that she is not on any social media platform.

“I am not on social media. All those Facebook/Twitter accounts are fake and I have reported them to the relevant organizations/authorities,” she said.

Already, one popular account on Twitter has already been taken down, with several others still in operation.

Ms Cherera was appointed by Uhuru Kenyatta as IEBC Vice Chair on September 1, 2021, on the same day as the 3 others who joined her in disputing.

She started her career as an Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) teacher, before taking on other roles in the education and public sector.

Some of these include CEO of the Strategic Delivery Unit at the Mombasa County Government, member of Mombasa County Emergency Household Relief and Nutritional Support Project Coordination Committee, and Secretary to the Mombasa County Economic Recovery and Legacy Strategy.