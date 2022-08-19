The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance has been dealt a blow after a number of newly elected leaders joined Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

On Thursday, President-elect William Ruto received members of the United Democratic Movement (UDM) party, one of the constituent parties of the Azimio Coalition.

UDM is led by Mandera Senator-elect Ali Roba, who accompanied Mandera Governor-elect Mohamed Adan Khalif to Ruto’s official residence in Karen, Nairobi.

“We salute the United Democratic Movement (UDM) leadership for abandoning Azimio La Umoja and joining Kenya Kwanza,” said Ruto.

Also present were Marsabit Governor-elect Mohamed Ali, Mandera Deputy Governor-Elect Ali Maalim, Wajir Senator-Elect Abbas Sheikh, MPs Umulkheir Kassim (Mandera), Bashir Abdullahi (Mandera North), Kullow Hassan (Banisa), Joseph Lekuton (Laisamis), Mangale Munga Chiforomodo (Lunga Lunga), AbdulEnrahim Haro (Mandera South) and Adan Haji (Mandera West).

UDM surprisingly clinched two governor positions, 7 parliamentary seats and at least 35 ward representatives in the just-concluded General election.

However, they are four parliamentary elections still pending after IEBC postponed voting in those regions indefinitely over alleged harassment.

UDM’s move to Kenya Kwanza means President-elect Ruto will have a majority in the National Assembly, Senate, and the Council of governors.

Ruto will however have to wait until December when UDM will be legally required to leave Azimio.