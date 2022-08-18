Lang’ata MP-elect Phelix Odiwour alias Jalang’o has announced some changes in his career following his win in the just concluded General Elections.

The media personality has already relinquished his popular YouTube channel, Jalango TV.

“Jalango Tv is now in the hands of my team but once or twice ill be doing high-profile and political interviews. I will also use it to showcase the different projects we are doing in Langata,” said the former Kiss FM radio presenter.

Jalas, who also doubles up as an emcee and club promoter, has also had to give up his clubbing gigs.

He announced the changes in a detailed post on social media, answering questions from his fans. One of the questions read: “Will you still be hosting club events and club appearances?”

To which Jalang’o responded: “NO! My new job comes with a lot of responsibilities and time for clubs might not be there anymore.”

The comedian is however still open for a radio job but on the condition that it ends by 9 am. Jalang’o said that while Lang’ata is his priority, radio remains his love.

“For now Langata is my No. 1 priority! Delivery of our manifesto and the promises we made to the electorate. Radio is my love and if I get a morning show that ends by 9 so that I can make it for bunge(parliament) on time then why not? I know many MPs who still do their jobs and deliver for their constituency,” Jalas said.

The first-time lawmaker will also keep doing advertisements and commercials.

“[I will still be doing a lot of advertisements] We will actually be now working with the young people of Langata in concept development and filming! I want to train as many young people as possible in our resource centers,” Jalas said.

He also outlined a demand to corporates seeking his services that they must support a community project in Lang’ata.

“For me to be a brand ambassador of your product you must commit to take up and support a community project in Langata!” he wrote.

Jalango further noted:

“We have already started talking to our different partners on how we can work together in different projects like Mwananchi credit where I am the brand ambassador are already committing to sink 20 boreholes in Langata.

“There is more value when you lift a community than an individual, I want to use my talent and connections to help uplift Langata!” He concluded.