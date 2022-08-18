After two years of hard work, veteran Kenyan femcee Nazizi Hirji is close to completing the construction of her dream home.

The Necessary Noize musician took to social media on Monday, August 15 to celebrate the admirable achievement.

“Giving thanks to the most high 2 years of hard work, my first ever construction project my dream home is almost done! JAH KNOW this has been one of the hardest projects of my life. I’ve learnt so much on this journey,” Nazizi wrote.

Naz mentioned that the construction of the palatial mansion has not been a walk in the park. She thanked her father Firoz Hirji for his role in the construction.

“People only see the glitz very few know the story. We lived here with no power for 6 months! No floors, no ceilings…. a lot of sacrifice and I want to big up @firozhirji for being a rock in this whole process,” Nazizi penned.

The mother of two promised to share more before and after photos with a view to inspiring her fans to never give up.

“I will be sharing before and after pics to inspire you to never give up. I’m sharing this with you so you know that you should never give up no matter how big or impossible the dream seems,” Nazizi noted.

Check out Nazizi’s dream crib in the photos below.