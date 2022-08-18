President-elect William Ruto addressed public servants who backed Raila’s presidential bid telling them to keep off politics.

Speaking during the inaugural meeting of Kenya Kwanza elected leaders on Wednesday afternoon at Karen, Ruto termed public servants’ involvement in politics as an abuse of office.

“I am asking all public servants who have been forced to take public positions in the just-concluded General Elections to step back and be professional public servants and serve all Kenyans equally,” said Ruto.

Ruto said under his administration, all public servants will be required to leave politics to political players.

“Public servants from the top town to the chiefs and their assistants; we will be expecting them to serve people equally without favouring people on the basis of their political affiliations,” he said.