Soita Evans China is the lead counsel at Soita Law. He holds a Bachelor of Laws from the Catholic University of East Africa (CUEA) and is currently pursuing a Master of Laws at the University of Nairobi.

He tells his career journey.

*******************************

“I was born in Bungoma to Richard Shikuku China and Janet Khakasa Wekhuyi. My parents died when I was in classes two and four respectively. This did not deter my ambitions and I finally did my KCPE exam in 2004, emerging as the best student at Makunga Primary School. Despite calls from various secondary schools, I joined Friends High School, Bokoli.

“I did my KCSE exam in 2008, getting the requisite grade to join university. This did not happen immediately because of financial issues. But come 2010, through the efforts of family members and well-wishers, I joined CUEA and attained my law degree in 2014.

“My career journey started at Transparency International where I served as a legal assistant (Governance, Policy & Institutional Strengthening Programme). I was able to work with the best anti-corruption champions in the country. Among other things, we strengthened institutions in their war on corruption.

“The role exposed me and enhanced my knowledge of civil society. I successfully ensured the mandate of the organisation was met by being part of the team that implemented the Kenya chapter’s projects, including training, organising forums and events thorough research in governance and policy, and supporting the African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption.

“I then transitioned to the Ethics and Integrity Institute as a consultant and team leader. I engaged in extensive research in ethics, organisational culture, and integrity tools, and further facilitated the same to national and county governments, NGOs, and other entities in the private sector.

“Along the way, I rendered professional legal services to Sichangi Partners Advocates in the litigation and dispute resolution department, holding the portfolio of the assistant registrar. I sat on various committees, ranging from marketing to governance. Subsequently, I served as an associate in Lai & Associates Advocates. Here, I managed operations of the law firm, including client screening and care, administrative work, research, drafting and formulation of legal solutions for clients and other professional bodies.

“Currently, under Soita Law, I undertake comprehensive legal assignments, for example, setting up legal departments for SMEs; legal project management for individual and corporate clients, specifically conveyancing, litigation portfolios, business-oriented solutions from inception to running, and capacity building.

Accolades

“One of my fondest moments is when Soita Law was born in 2019. It has allowed me to immerse myself in what I love, offering legal services and consultancies with legal precision. Soita Law is morphing into SOW Advocates LLP to effectively serve our growing clientele. Our slogan remains Legal Precision|Beyond Law. I have been recognised as Corporate Lawyer of the Year (Resilience Edition) 2020 – runner-up. This gave me so much satisfaction.

“People who have been useful in my career growth include my sister, Joy China. She has always demanded that I respect myself by expanding my strengths as a legal service provider and to do so with loyalty and diligence. Samora Owino has also been quite instrumental. He has held my hand on this legal journey; I am indebted to his invaluable guidance and counsel. I also have a band of brothers, the Noble Men, who cheer me on.

“To the youth, own your craft. No one can take that away from you! In the words of Mahatma Gandhi, ‘You can chain me, you can torture me, you can even destroy this body, but you will never imprison my mind.’ Let us grow our minds.