Apply Now: 8,321 Positions Open for Enumerators and Supervisors in Kenya

The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, through the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs, has launched a recruitment drive to fill 8,321 positions for enumerators and supervisors.

This initiative aims to collect data across various counties in Kenya and will involve casual employment for 21 days.

For enumerator roles, the ministry is hiring in the following counties: Uasin Gishu (658 positions), Bomet (521 positions), Nyeri (312 positions), Nakuru (1,002 positions), Siaya (495 positions), Kiambu (833 positions), Nandi (432 positions), Nairobi (1,495 positions), Embu (276 positions), Busia (730 positions), Trans Nzoia (425 positions), and Kericho (380 positions).

Applicants must have at least a C- (Minus) at the Form Four level, be proficient in computer skills, and be residents fluent in the local language; exceptions apply to metropolitan areas.

Enumerators will earn daily wages of Kes.1,000 based on meeting daily targets, receive a transport allowance of Kes.500 per day, and get airtime.

The ministry is also seeking supervisors for Uasin Gishu (66 positions), Bomet (53 positions), Nyeri (32 positions), Nakuru (101 positions), Siaya (50 positions), Kiambu (84 positions), Nandi (44 positions), Nairobi (150 positions), Embu (28 positions), Busia (73 positions), Trans Nzoia (43 positions), and Kericho (38 positions).

Supervisors need a minimum of a C Plain at the Form Four level, computer proficiency, and local language fluency; experience as Community Health Volunteers or in leadership roles is advantageous.

Supervisors will receive daily wages of Kes.1,300, a transport allowance of Kes.1,000 per day, and airtime.

Interested candidates should apply online through the State Department’s website at www.socialprotection.go.ke. Hard copy applications will not be accepted.

The application deadline is August 26, 2024.