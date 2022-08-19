The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has directed Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to investigate the death of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official Daniel Musyoka.

In a letter to Mutyambai on Thursday, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji directed the IG to submit findings within the next seven days.

“In a press release, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said among things that Daniel Musyoka returning officer for Embakasi East constituency went missing on August 11, 2022, and that his body was later found in Loitoktok in Kajiado county on Monday, August 15, 2022,” Haji noted.

“You are hereby directed to undertake comprehensive investigations into the matters contained in the above-mentioned statement, pursuant to Article 157 (4) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, and submit the resultant investigation file within seven (7) days of the date hereof,” Haji wrote.

As investigations continue, it has emerged that Daniel Musyoka was held in captivity for days before he was killed.

“We suspect the deceased was being held by his tormentors for a few days after his disappearance, only to kill him later. If the body had been dumped the day he went missing, it would have begun decomposing or it would have been devoured by wild animals,” Loitokitok Police Commander Shadrack Kiprop Rutto said.

Detectives are also said to be pursuing a mysterious caller who phoned Mr Musyoka before he went missing while on official duty at the East Africa School of Aviation tallying centre in Embakasi East constituency.