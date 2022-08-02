32 students who were caught smoking cannabis at a birthday party in Naivasha last week have been put on probation.

The 21 boys and 11 girls from different schools were arrested on July 25, at Mirera Estate after police received a noise complaint from neighbors.

“We recovered several rolls of bhang and unopened alcohol bottles. During the arrest, most of the students were intoxicated, and couldn’t make an informed judgement,” Naivasha Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Waweru said at the time of the arrest.

The learners have now been detained at the Department of Probation and Education for six months. They will serve the probation period while undergoing counselling.

“The students, 21 boys and 11 girls were arrested for smoking bhang at a house party in Naivasha. They were from different schools, including a local polytechnic. Such cases have become common and we are asking parents to be vigilant and monitor their children’s activities,” Naivasha sub-county education officer, Nancy Mutai, said.

The Education officer added that the students would face disciplinary action when the boards of management from the various schools meet later in the week.

Ms Mutai said they were working closely with the department of probation to monitor the students.

“The students are from day schools, making it difficult to monitor their activities, but we have started counseling sessions. Luckily, none of them was sexually abused,” she said.