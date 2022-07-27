Police in Naivasha, Nakuru County on Monday arrested 32 students on allegations of smoking marijuana at a birthday party for one of their schoolmates.

The 21 boys and 11 girls from Mirera Mixed Day Secondary School in Naivasha were partying at their schoolmate’s house in Mirera Estate after their classes on Monday evening.

The birthday boy is said to live alone in a house rented by his parents.

The learners were arrested after neighbours complained to the police about noise from the birthday party.

Officers who arrived at the scene recovered several rolls of weed and alcohol. They established that most of the students were in Form 3 and a few in Form 2.

“We recovered several rolls of bhang and unopened alcohol bottles. During the arrest, most of the students were intoxicated, and couldn’t make informed judgement,” Naivasha Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Waweru said.

The oldest student was aged 19 while the youngest was 16.

The learners were detained at Mirera police post as police engaged the school’s administration and the county children’s office.