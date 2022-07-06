A former presidential candidate has raised questions about the citizenship of Roots Party leader Prof. George Wajackoyah.

Peter Gichira has written to the British High Commission seeking answers on the status of Wajackoyah’s UK citizenship.

In his letter, Gichira notes that Wajakockyah claimed that he previously tried to run for a parliamentary seat in the UK where he lived as a refugee.

Gichira, through his lawyers, wants to know whether Prof. Wajackoyah was actually a British citizen and if so, if he had renounced his citizenship rights in order to be eligible to vie for Kenya’s top seat.

“We write on behalf of our client to get clear clarification on whether the above-named candidate is a British Citizen, and if so, has he renounced such citizenship rights?” the lawyers wrote.

They argue that Article 78 (1) of Citizenship and Leadership states that a State Officer or a member of the defence forces should not hold dual citizenship.

“Your urgent and considerate assistance shall be highly appreciated noting the strict timelines with which the upcoming elections are to be held and the ballot papers ought to be printed in advance,” added Gichira.