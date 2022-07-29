A woman who took former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko to court accusing him of being a deadbeat dad has withdrawn the case.

The woman, identified as Collet Lusuyi, a resident of Kajiado County, had sued Mike Sonko for Sh448,450 monthly child support.

She had accused the moneyed businessman of neglecting their 15-year-old daughter who was out of school due to a lack of fees.

Sonko of course rubbished the allegations in May of this year saying it was an extortion attempt by a serial blackmailer.

READ – I Won’t Pay a Shilling, Bring the Child To Me: Sonko Rubbishes Child Support Suit

The child support suit however took an interesting twist on Thursday after the woman claimed she was coerced into soiling Sonko’s reputation.

In a sworn affidavit, the woman said two women from Mombasa county – Zuhura and Latifa – approached her and offered her Sh1 million to file the child support suit.

She told the court that Zuhura and Latifa first paid her Sh240,000 in cash. She pleaded with the court to withdraw the matter with no orders as to costs which the court obliged.

A costs order requires one party to pay some or all of the other party’s legal costs at the end of a trial.

“That I have since searched my soul on the matter, considered the suit against the defendant and I now wish to unconditionally withdraw both the Chamber Summons Application and Suit both dated the 12th of May 2022, and further wish to extend my unreserved apologies to the Plaintiff herein and to this Honourable Court,” she said.

Ngong Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Pamela Achieng marked the suit as withdrawn.

“I can see the documents which were filed by the plaintiff, they are on record, I consider those submissions and I proceed to mark the suit as withdrawn with no orders to cost,” ruled.