Mike Sonko can’t seem to catch a break, with his latest upset coming in the way of a child support lawsuit.

The Mombasa Governor aspirant has been accused of neglecting his 15-year-old daughter, a Form Two student who is yet to report back to school since it reopened on April 26, 2022.

In the case filed at the magistrate’s court in Ngong’, a woman is demanding from the former Nairobi governor monthly upkeep of Sh448,450.

Through lawyer Dan Okemwa, the woman claims Sonko has failed to provide for the child’s basic necessities such as education, good health, food, clothing, shelter, entertainment and medication.

Pending determination of the case, the woman also wants Sonko compelled to pay school fees of Sh86,000 and another Sh30,450 to cater for school-related expenses and uniform and provide medical cover and upkeep for the girl.

She also wants the moneyed politician and businessman to clear the outstanding school fees balance of Sh37,000.

“Mr Sonko and I are the biological parents of the minor herein,” court papers read in part.

The plaintiff argues that their daughter is entitled to equal treatment and provision like his other children.