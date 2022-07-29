The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has retained the salaries of State Officers under the Executive, among them the President, Deputy President, Cabinet Secretaries, Attorney General, and Principal Secretaries.

SRC announced the outcome of the Third Remuneration and Benefits Review Cycle for State officers on Thursday.

The Commission retained President Uhuru’s salary at Sh1,443,750, comprising a basic salary of Sh866,250, house allowance of Sh350,000, and a salary market adjustment of Sh227,500.

Deputy President William Ruto’s salary has as been preserved at Sh1,227,188: de-consolidated into a basic salary of Sh736,313, house allowance of Sh.300,000, and a salary market adjustment of Sh.190,875.

Cabinet Secretaries are entitled to a gross salary of Sh924,000, Attorney-General (Sh924,000), Secretary to the Cabinet/Head of Public Service (Sh.924,000) and Principal Secretaries (Sh765,188).

Inspector-General of Police Salary

The Inspector-General of Police’s salary has been capped at Sh765,188, Director General of National Intelligence Service at Sh765,188.

The Deputy Inspector General, Kenya Police Service is entitled to a gross salary of Sh621,250, Deputy Inspector Administration Police Service (Sh621,250) and Director of Criminal Investigations (Sh.621,250).

“A serving State officer and a State officer appointed on or after the effective date of this Gazette Notice shall be paid the monthly remuneration set herein.

“The monthly remuneration set herein is fixed for the term of office of the State officer unless reviewed and set by SRC,” said SRC Chairperson Lyn Mengich.

The current third review cycle runs for the financial year 2021/22 to 2024/25.