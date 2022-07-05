Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has dismissed Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah as a State-sponsored project.

Speaking on Citizen TV Monday morning, Mwaura tore into Wajackoyah’s manifesto terming it a joke.

“Wajackoyah is a state-sponsored project and should not be taken seriously. He has the attention of Kenyans for now and his manifesto is a joke,” Mwaura claimed.

The lawmaker said Wajackoyah is a distraction supplying comic relief in this year’s elections. Mwaura noted that every election year has a ‘comic’ presidential aspirant.

“He is telling us to sell dogs and snakes to China, how is that even possible. He is just for comical entertainment, therefore, he should be dismissed without contemplation,” he said.

Mwaura further claimed that Wajackoyah only gains popularity in ‘cooked’ opinion polls.

“So we expect that in the next cooked poll, Wajackoyah will have risen with his manifesto and publicity given to him by the sponsored media,” Mwaura said.