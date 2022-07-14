Nairobi city dwellers are set to go without tap water for two days after the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited (NCWSC) announced a major disruption of water supply.

In a public notice Wednesday, NCWSC said water supply will be disrupted from Thursday to Friday. This is to allow for major repair works at Ngethu Water Treatment Plant and the Ngethu Gigiri transmission mains.

“NCWSC would like to inform its esteemed customers that there will be a shutdown of the Ngethu Water Treatment Plant starting 6 am Thursday to midnight,” said NCWSC Managing Director Nahason Muguna.

The water shutdown will affect those living along Mombasa Road, South B, South C, and surrounding neighbourhoods including Embakasi.

Residents of Mathare, Eastleigh, Airforce Base, Huruma, Kariobangi, Pangani, and Eastleigh will also experience a water shortage.

Also affected are the entire Industrial area and estates along Jogoo Road, including Buruburu and Maringo.

The temporary shutdown will also be felt on Outering Road and adjacent estates. These include Baba Dogo, Dandora, and Dandora KCC factory, Umoja Estate 1 and 2, and Donholm, among others.

Residents of Ruai, Kayole, Komarock estate, Mwiki, and Njiru, along Kangundo Road, will not be spared either.

They will go without water alongside their Thika Road counterparts at Kenya Breweries, Kenyatta Univeristy, Mwiki, Kahawa, Garden Estate and Thome Estate.

Also on the list are areas along Limuru road including Parklands, Ngara and Aga Khan hospital. The University of Nairobi, School of Law and City Park Area, United Nations and Sigiri Muthaiga will also go without water.

Others are upmarket areas such as Riverside Drive, Westlands, Lavington, Kilimani, James Gichuru Road, Waiyaki Way, and Kileleshwa.