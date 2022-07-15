A drinking spree ended in double tragedy for one family in Naivasha after a man killed his younger brother before taking his own life.

Joseph Mburu, 34, and Simon Mburu, 30, were drinking in a bar known as Precious Gift when a scuffle ensued.

Their cousin, Paul Kingee, said the brothers disagreed on who was to pay for another round of their favourite liquor going by the village name Kimande.

“They could not agree on who was to settle the bill and they engaged in a heated exchange before stepping out of the drinking den.

“The altercation continued before Joseph fished out a knife and stabbed his young brother Simon, fatally injuring him,” Kingee said.

The cousin said Mburu rushed back to his house in Kinungi village, on the outskirts of Naivasha, about two kilometres away, and slit open his throat using the same knife.

The brothers were rushed separately to Naivasha Sub-County Hospital where they were pronounced dead upon arrival.