The controversial preacher James Ng’ang’a has joined other clergymen in Kenya in condemning Presidential aspirant Pro George Wajackoyah over his radical campaign promises, among them marijuana farming for export purposes.

The Neno Evangelism head pastor claims the Roots Party aspirant wants to destroy and bring curses to the future generation with marijuana.

Pastor Ng’ang’a warned Wajackoyah that he would invoke spiritual powers to deal with him.

“Unasema sasa Kenya tupande Bangi? Ulaaniwe na ufe kabla ya siku zako. Koma. Hata mimi niko na haki ya kuongea na ninaema katika jina la Yesu, hamtaleta laana Kenya ya kuuwa watoto na Bangi.

“Hapa, mimi sitafanya maandamano kwa barabara ati kilomita kumi kuombea hilo jambo, niko na uwezo wa kusema and I will control it from here. Nitakupiga na kitu hujai kuona sababu you don’t care but tutakuonyesha so that you care,” Ng’ang’a blasted.

The preacher also faulted Wajackoyah’s plan to export hyena testicles and snake meat to China.

“I’m 69 years old and you are only 62 years old, you are my junior and I will attack you over your agenda. And when we meet, it’s either you knock off my teeth or I knock off yours.

“I have several degrees; Kamiti, Shimo la Tewa, Nakuru…degree sita..majela yale makubwa…” Ng’ang’a boasted.

Hear it from the horse’s mouth in the video below.