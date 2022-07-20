Celebrity singer Bensoul (born Benson Mutua) and his former groupie flame Tiffany Muikamba are expecting a baby girl.

Tiffany revealed their unborn baby’s gender on social media this week as she shared photos from her maternity shoot.

One of the photos shows her cradling her baby bump while another captured Tiffany holding ultrasound images of her baby girl.

“And the miracle of having another person growing inside you is the best feeling in the world. I can’t wait to meet you my baby girl ❤️,” she wrote.

A seemingly defiant Tiffany shared more maternity shots in another post and wrote: “You’re not gonna tell me who I am. I’m gonna tell you who I am. And that’s on period 😌”

The mental health activist also penned a sweet message to her baby girl ahead of her impending arrival.

“Now that the countdown has officially began, I can’t help but feel excited and scared at the same time. As much as I want to meet you I’m scared of bringing you into this world. My motherly instincts are already screaming and my head is working overtime trying to figure out every little detail so that I can make sure you only get the best cause I will give it my all to be the mummy I never had.

“At this point, I’m definitely obsessed with you. I will definitely miss the little kicks and the huge belly. Thank you for being nice to me and giving me this glow. I love you baby ❤️I’m so grateful to God and your aunties for giving me the courage to accept you and keep you in my life because I never felt this kind of happiness until you came to exist in my life,” Tiffany wrote.

Bensoul and Tiffany are weeks away from welcoming their bundle of joy.