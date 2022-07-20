Businesswoman Amira says she was triggered after her estranged husband Jamal Roho Safi apologized to her in public.

In his heartfelt apology, Jamal admitted putting Amira through emotional turmoil as he took Amber Ray for a second wife.

The Matatu Operators Association chairman asked Amira to forgive him noting she has been with him through all walks of life.

The long apology read:

“If I’m being honest, this hasn’t been easy for me to write. Out here I may seem okay but deep down I’m broken and I can no longer continue to live like this. Most of you if not all know what happened between me and my wife and how we came to the limelight; To say the least, It was chaos! it was messy! it was downright ugly!

“I may have seemed unbothered but I was helpless. I knew it was wrong, I knew you were hurting but I just couldn’t get myself together! Amira, I am doing this because the disrespect was also as loud. I apologize for all the disrespect, for all the embarrassment, for all the hurt, for all the pain, for all the trauma💔I am sorry for all the times I haven’t been the man I promised to be.

“You’re my wife I was supposed to protect you and never associate you with any kind of drama! I failed and I admit it. A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step and I have taken the first step. Please forgive me🙏🏽Me and you come from way back and for me to put you through all that mess was distasteful. Please forgive me 😩😩😩 @being_amira.”

In response, Amira said Jamal had taken her back to a dark place.

“That apology has taken me back to the darkest places I have ever been in my life because I have reflected on so much that happened in public and closed doors and it has triggered a lot of emotions,” Amira wrote.

“It’s heavy, I can’t comprehend right now but I ask Allah to give me grace. Some wounds just don’t heal, you have to learn how to live with them,” Amira concluded.