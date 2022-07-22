WCB Wasafi President Diamond Platnumz has dismissed claims of exploiting his signees by making them pay huge sums of money to terminate their contracts.

The allegations resurfaced recently after Rayvanny parted ways with the leading record label in Tanzania.

Rayvanny, just like Harmonize before him, is said to have paid big bucks to buy exclusive rights to all the music he worked on under WCB Wasafi.

Harmonize did go on to record to disclose he paid Ksh22.4 million (Tsh500 Million) to end ties with Wasafi.

In a recent interview, Diamond explained that Wasafi is a business that invests heavily in its signees.

“We are in the music business but at first there were rumours that artistes are being exploited. It even reached the President but we explained ourselves saying this is business and they understood it from our point of view.