The former wife of Cotu boss Francis Atwoli caused quite a stir in Bungoma as she joined Deputy President Ruto at his Kenya Kwanza campaign rally.

Roselinda Simiyu, Atwoli’s second wife, asked Ruto to help her with paying school fees for her child.

She embarrassed Atwoli, accusing him of neglecting their child whom she said hadn’t reported to school since the beginning of the year.

“Kuna mtu mmoja ambaye ameacha bibi hata mtoto. Mheshimiwa Ruto, I’m addressing you, naomba niko na mtoto ambaye tangu mwaka ianze hajawahi enda shuleni.

“Najua Atwoli amekutukana, najua amekwambia matusi lakini on behalf of a mother, nisaidie mtoto aende shuleni,” she said.

(There is someone who has abandoned his wife and child. Honourable Ruto, I’m addressing you, I have a child who hasn’t been to school since the beginning of the year. I know Atwoli has abused you but for the sake of a mother, help take my child to school.)

Roselinda spoke on Monday during the Kenya Kwanza rally at Naitiri in Bungoma county.

Earlier this year, Francis Atwoli disowned Roselinda after she joined UDA to run for the Bungoma Woman Rep seat.

“Roselinda was surrendered to William Ruto in 2007 in his Eldoret townhouse. She is no longer on the list of my relatives. Ruto can now add her, free of charge,” Atwoli tweeted in January.