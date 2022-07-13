Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Tuesday offered rare praise for President Uhuru Kenyatta for his work in the city via the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).
Sonko joined the President and NMS Director-General Mohamed Badi on a working tour of Eastlands Nairobi, where Uhuru launched two level 3 hospitals in Mwiki, Kasarani and Mihango in Embakasi East.
In his address, Sonko thanked the President for the health facilities and service delivery to Nairobians. He also took a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto, referring to him as fake hustler.
“Mimi ndio hustler wa mahustler wote duniani…yule mwingine ni bandia. Ningependa kushukuru mheshimiwa rais wetu Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta. Kwa ile muda kidogo nimekua nje nimeona rais amechapa kazi. Huyu ni rais anajali maslahi ya watu wa Nairobi na Wakenya kwa jumla,” said Sonko.
“Tumetoka kule Mwiki, tumeona theatres and wards… Kila kitu imefunguka,” he added.
Sonko also urged the President to open more hospitals and equip them with beds since many children are likely to be sired during this cold season.
The former governor also campaigned for the Azimio Coalition urging locals to elect Raila for the continuation of Uhuru’s legacy.
“Ili ile kazi rais amefanya iweze kuendelea, lazima mumpatie rais na watu wake. Ndio NMS iendelee kuwafanyia kazi Nairobi, lazima mumpatie rais mbunge, MCA and Gavana wa Azimio hapa… Na mimi nikiwa pale mombasa nitakua natupa macho kuangalia… Ndio wasione rais ameenda retire waanze kucheza na wananchi,” said Sonko.
Sonko also defended President Kenyatta saying he was being unfairly blamed for the high cost of living.
“Wale wanapiga siasa mbaya ati sababu ya njaa… Sisi hatuwezi kulaumu rais kwa sababu ya njaa… shida ya njaa imetokana na vita kule Ukraine na Russia… Uchumi imezoroteka dunia yote sio hapa Nairobi ama Kenya peke yake,” said Sonko.