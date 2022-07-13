Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Tuesday offered rare praise for President Uhuru Kenyatta for his work in the city via the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

Sonko joined the President and NMS Director-General Mohamed Badi on a working tour of Eastlands Nairobi, where Uhuru launched two level 3 hospitals in Mwiki, Kasarani and Mihango in Embakasi East.

In his address, Sonko thanked the President for the health facilities and service delivery to Nairobians. He also took a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto, referring to him as fake hustler.

“Mimi ndio hustler wa mahustler wote duniani…yule mwingine ni bandia. Ningependa kushukuru mheshimiwa rais wetu Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta. Kwa ile muda kidogo nimekua nje nimeona rais amechapa kazi. Huyu ni rais anajali maslahi ya watu wa Nairobi na Wakenya kwa jumla,” said Sonko.