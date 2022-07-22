3,000 paid internship opportunities are up for grabs for recent graduates under the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP).

In a public notice on Wednesday, Public Service Commission CEO Simon Rotich invited graduates with bachelor’s degrees to apply.

Successful candidates will serve the public service for a 12-month period as PSIP’s fifth cohort for the 2022/2023 financial year.

Rotich said the interns will also acquire and develop valuable technical and professional skills as well as work experience.

To qualify for the program, applicants must have graduated not earlier than the year 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

Candidates are also required to be proficient in computer skills.

“Internship duties include, but not limited to; Completing duties mutually agreed upon and assigned by the supervisors; Documenting relevant skills acquired in their areas of deployment; and Actively participating in any relevant mentorship activities and additional responsibilities designed for the programme,” said Rotich. Interns will be awarded a certificate on successful completion of the internship programme. Interested candidates can apply online through the Commission’s job portal; www.publicservice.go.ke by August 9.