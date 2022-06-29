The Ministry of Health(MoH) has maintained that wearing masks is mandatory as the country grapples with the sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.

Health Principal Secretary, Susan Mochache urged Kenyans to take the directive seriously in a bid to curb Covid-19. She warned that those found without a mask in public places risk being arrested.

“Wearing of masks is mandatory. Please don’t take it lightly. If you are caught without a mask you will be arrested,” she said at DC Grounds, Kibra.

PS Mochache in conjunction with Amref Health Africa and AstraZeneca flagged off a fleet of Mobile Vaccination Clinics (MVCs) in an effort to protect last-mile communities from the pandemic.

The 10 movable clinics will bring COVID-19 vaccines and other health services to hard-to-reach communities across Kenya.

“We note with concern that 3.9 per cent of the people infected with Covid-19 so far are healthcare workers. So what does this mean? It means we are headed deep into the sixth wave of the pandemic; further meaning that we could be inviting the restrictions that saw our country suffer huge economic losses,” Mochache said.

She further called on Kenyans to get tested saying there could be more positive cases that have not been reported.

“Testing goes down during weekends, so the 262 positive cases we are seeing today could still be a pointer that there are more positive cases out there.

“If you are not feeling well, please go and get tested. Covid is a matter of life and death. Today 4 people are in the ICU, 8 in HDU, and 118 in various health facilities.”