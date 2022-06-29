This week, some remarks emerged on social media purported to have been made by Betty Kyallo.

The revered media personality is said to have outlined her dating standards, which included a man who drives a big car.

Betty is also alleged to have advised fellow women to date sugar daddies.

The post read:

“I have standards. I can’t date a man who doesn’t have a good car, good cars means TX or V8. If I date a man who owns a probox, it’s like insulting my standards. I can’t date a man whose salary is less than mine and whose car is not better than mine. I urge my fellow women to set standards, better date a sugar daddy than boys struggling to breathe.”

As unbelievable as the comments might have been, some netizens took them as the gospel truth. Indeed, false news spread faster than the truth.

Taking to Instagram, Betty Kyallo rubbished the comments as, “Utter nonsense. Fake.”

She added: “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet. We all gotta work hard no easy way out. That’s the only thing I always advocate for; Hard work. Also, everyone’s hustle and journey is to be celebrated. We all have to start from somewhere. But I understand people must create fake stories to make a living or just get clicks. Cars don’t impress me. Good day.”