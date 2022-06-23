Jalang’o says the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) should save everyone the trouble of campaigns and swear in Raila Odinga as Uhuru’s successor.
The Lang’ata Parliamentary aspirant said everyone already knows that the Azimio la Umoja flagbearer will be the next president.
Jalang’o told the press that Raila would have beaten DP Ruto to the presidency even before he picked Martha Karua as his running mate.
“Kabla Martha Karua hajaingia, Azimio ilikuwa ishinde saa sita. Martha akaingia ikakuwa sasa Azimio inaenda kushinda saa tatu asabuhi. Kalonzo akaingia ikawa inafaa tu IEBC kuswear in Raila now. Hizi mambo mingi watu wanatumia pesa kwa campaign and we already know the President.
“I demand that IEBC wawachane na mambo ya Presidential election and swear in Baba Raila Odinga now, so that we can save everyone from this all hustle ya kusumbua watu kwa vijiji, kelele na campaign and we already know the president. Ni kitu inauma sana,” Jalang’o said.
Jalang’o on Sakaja’s Degree Saga
The former Kiss 100 radio presenter also spoke about Sakaja’s degree saga.
“Sakaja is a very good friend of mine and I cannot wish anyone what he is going through right now. But how I wish he could have gone back to school on time when he had the opportunity and time, he could not have been in this situation.
“But I hope he gets cleared if the degree is okay but if it’s not then it’s going to be very hard. When it gets to that point you know, there is a forgery and it’s three years in jail. So I hope it doesn’t get there. This is a big lesson to young people who want to be leaders in the future. Kuna watu husema degree ni karatasi tu, sai kuna waheshimiwa wako na pesa lakini hawezi nunua hiyo karatasi. So watu waende shule,” Jalang’o added.
The comedian also mentioned he will feature in an episode of Betty Kyallo and her sister’s reality TV series Kyallo Kulture.
Jalango Reality Show
Jalas also hinted that his own reality show is in the works.
“Betty is my good friend who has supported me. The first day we met we clicked and we have been supporting each other. The best thing is to always come through and support your friends, when you grow make sure that you hold your friends and you grow together.
“My reality series will be huge, from the time I was a fisherman up to now and it will be called Satan must repent.”