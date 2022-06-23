Jalang’o says the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) should save everyone the trouble of campaigns and swear in Raila Odinga as Uhuru’s successor.

The Lang’ata Parliamentary aspirant said everyone already knows that the Azimio la Umoja flagbearer will be the next president.

Jalang’o told the press that Raila would have beaten DP Ruto to the presidency even before he picked Martha Karua as his running mate.

“Kabla Martha Karua hajaingia, Azimio ilikuwa ishinde saa sita. Martha akaingia ikakuwa sasa Azimio inaenda kushinda saa tatu asabuhi. Kalonzo akaingia ikawa inafaa tu IEBC kuswear in Raila now. Hizi mambo mingi watu wanatumia pesa kwa campaign and we already know the President.