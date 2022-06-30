Roots presidential candidate George Wajackoyah says he might have to call on Kenyans to fundraise to reduce Kenya’s ballooning debt.

Speaking on NTV Wednesday, Prof Wajackoyah dismissed his competitors’ manifestos as unrealistic. He said he has the best strategy to revive the country’s economy.

“This physiology of the first 100 days is all concocted in lies, and I am not going to talk about other parties because they have all told lies… I will be inheriting a debt and therefore we shall be looking at how to come out of this nonsense. We are in trouble,” he said.

Other than Marijuana and snake farming, Wajackoyah said fundraising is an effective method to reduce Kenya’s debt.

He said he would hold a fundraiser in his first 100 days before the marijuana matures.

“I might call on citizens to contribute before marijuana grows up to six months because that is the time it takes to mature. When Singapore was bankrupt, everyone gave whatever they had, even gold,” he said.

Wajackoyah also said his administration would prioritise the war on corruption, vowing to hang corrupt individuals in the country.

If elected President, Wajackoyah said he would also pardon petty offenders.

“What I can commit to during my first 100 days is releasing inmates who have been locked up for petty crimes, including marijuana dealings… there is no need to fill up prisons because they also run on State money.”