Deputy President William Ruto has appeased Tharaka Nithi voters with a promise to mentor their beloved Senator, Kithure Kindiki, to become his successor in 2032.

Speaking during an economic forum in Tharaka Nithi County, Ruto told the locals not to be angry that Kindiki missed out on the running mate post.

He said Kindiki was still young and being mentored to take over the “big assignment”.

“When I came here I told you to let this man go and help me in national politics because he has bygone the post of being a senator or that of a governor,” Ruto said.

“Speaker Muturi, Gachagua and I are ageing. When we will be leaving, we will leave the mantle of leadership to the young generation. But then, we have to guide and mentor the young in preparation for the leadership roles. After we are done with our 10 years it will be their turn. Are we in agreement?”

Ruto at the same time mentioned that Kithure Kindiki is third in UDA Party’s pecking order.

“Kwa ile orodha ya UDA, yule nambari moja ni hustler, nambari ya pili ni Gachagua halafu Kindiki…sasa mtu mwenye atakuwa nambari ya tatu kule national mnataka kumfungia yeye hapa?” he posed.