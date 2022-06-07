Actress Jackie Matubia and her fiancé Blessing Lung’aho are the newest celebrity parents in town.

The ‘Zora’ co-stars announced Monday that they had welcomed their first child together. An elated Jackie Matubia noted she had a safe delivery at the Komarock Modern Hospital in Nairobi.

“Goood Morning ☺️ Great news!!! Baby is finally here!!! We give thanks to God for a safe delivery…” the former Tahidi High actress wrote.

Also Read – I was on Family Planning When I Got Pregnant, says Jackie Matubia

Ms Matubia told her fans she would share the delivery journey via her YouTube channel, describing it as interesting.

“This was one interesting delivery so watu wangu wa YouTube the video will be up very soon so Subscribe and hit the notifications bell 🔔… Thank you Fam for your prayers,” she said.

Matubia also shared the first glimpse of her newborn, posting a picture on InstaStories and captioning it, “My baby D, Blessing we did good.”

Another photo captured Blessing cradling their bundle of joy with smiles on their faces.

Blessing and Matubia got engaged in April and they each have a daughter from previous relationships.