The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) will conduct another trial run of the Green Park bus terminus next week.

The two-phased dry run will assess the feasibility of a gradual removal of matatus from CBD to the new terminus. NMS has scheduled the test run for Wednesday, June 22 from 5 am.

Director of Transport and Public Works Eng. Michael Ochieng’ said the first test run will involve PSVs terminating at Railways Station while the second will involve Matatus plying Ngong and Lang’ata roads.

“We will start the operation of the Green Park Terminus this month in two phases. These phases will be trial runs and all vehicles in the Railway station will operate on a trial basis,” said Eng Ochieng’.

The Director said NMS will deploy reinforcement officers to avoid traffic snarl-ups experienced during the previous trial runs.

“Our teams will position themselves at the correct points within the CBD to do the rehearsal. We expect that there should be seamless flow both to the customers and to the operators.” Eng Ochieng’ said.

NMS expects to operationalize the Green park Terminus later this month.