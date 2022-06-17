The ‘God of Elsa Majimbo’ is still overworking after the Kenyan comic signed with an international modeling agency.

The Instagram star has signed with IMG Models and WME, a talent management agency headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

IMG Models is headquartered in New York City with additional offices in London, Los Angeles, Milan, Paris, and Sydney. The modeling agency represents some of the world’s most famous supermodels.

IMG Models will be tasked with building Majimbo’s portfolio of work through global editorial coverage and fashion, beauty and lifestyle endorsements.

On the other hand, WME said it will amplify her voice through non-scripted, scripted TV, film, speaking engagements and books.

“Joining IMG Models and WME makes sense because it’s only natural for icons to work together,” Majimbo said in a statement.

Majimbo’s Holywood agency signings come days after she made the list of Forbes Africa Magazine’s Top 30 Under 30.

The comic’s recent awards include an E! People’s Choice Award, a Harvard Vanguard Trophy, a YouTube Streamy, a Forbes Entertainer Award and the GQ Entertainer of the Year Award.

The 20-year-old internet sensation has also collaborated with Maison Valentino to coauthor a book, The Alphabet for Kids & Adults.

Elsa Majimbo recently released her first NFT collection based on The Alphabet Universe.