Police in Kisumu have in their custody a man accused of defiling and impregnating his teenage stepdaughter.

Officers in Rabuor, Kadibo Sub County said they arrested the 42-year-old man after the girl’s teachers noticed she was exhibiting unusual behavior.

When she was questioned, the 13-year-old 7 pupil opened up about her ordeal. She was taken to a nearby health facility, where she was confirmed to be four months pregnant.

Confirming the incident, Kapiyo area assistant chief Amos Odeny said the father has since denied committing the heinous act.

“The minor has been taken to a safe house. The man is the girl’s step-father, having married the girl’s mother as a second wife,” he said.

Police are holding the suspect as investigations continue.