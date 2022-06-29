Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s bid to become Governor continues to face resistance with a little over a month to go the elections.

A voter, Dennis Wahome, has moved to the High Court seeking to block Sakaja from vying in August.

Wahome wants the court to compel IEBC not to print ballot papers for Nairobi gubernatorial seat until the case is heard and determined.

The petitioner argues that IEBC’s Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) dismissed his petition that sought to revoke Sakaja’s clearance certificate yet the senator is unqualified to vie for the Governor’s seat.

“The impugned decision is fundamentally flawed in light of the fact that the 4th respondent (Sakaja) does not possess a degree as required by section 22 (2) of the Elections Act hence is a legally and unconstitutionally unqualified person,” Wahome states in his application.

Wahome, through Njoki Mboce and Company Advocates, also wants the court to certify his petition as urgent and be dispensed as a priority.

“Unless this matter is certified urgent, interim orders granted and the Petition heard on priority basis, the adjudicatory authority of this honourable court will be rendered an academic exercise.”

Should IEBC include Sakaja’s name on the ballot papers, the constitutional principles in respect of elections for the position of county governor shall be violated and Nairobi city residents will suffer further violation of their democratic rights, Wahome notes.