The operations of Nairobi-Kisumu train services resumed in December 2021 after a 15-year break, and this came as a great relief for people who would wish to travel between the two cities as its fare ranges from Ksh600 to Ksh2000 – a fair charge compared to road transport whose users face hiked prices challenges due to the fluctuating petroleum prices.

The trains operate between 6 AM and 6:45 PM, and travelers are advised to book their travel in advance to evade delays in its schedule by securing an early reservation. The trains make stopovers in Nakuru before getting to Nairobi, and passengers commuting from Nairobi to Nakuru in economy class pay Ksh400 while those shuttling from Nakuru to Kisumu part with Ksh300 train fare.

How can you book a train from Nairobi to Kisumu? Train booking is done physically by visiting any train station in Nairobi, Kisumu, or Nakuru, where you will be handed a ticket after paying the train, indicating your traveling time. You can also book earlier by calling the Kenya Railways customer service desk on 0115169759 or 0115102558 for guidance on how you can purchase a train ticket prior to your travel.

Can you book Nairobi to Kisumu train online? No, this option is not yet rolled out by Kenya Railways. Online train booking in Kenya is currently limited to SGR Madaraka Express from Nairobi to Mombasa and inter-county trains operating between Nairobi Terminus, Voi, Miaseny, Kibwezi, Emali, Athi River, Mariakani, and Mombasa Terminus.

In their past communication to a local news publication, Kenya Railways informed its customers that plans to avail tickets online were underway but failed to stipulate the actual timelines.

How long does it take to travel from Nairobi to Kisumu by train? The train journey takes 10 to 12 hours, depending on stopovers it makes along its way.