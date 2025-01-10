How to Spot Pirated Textbooks: Tips from Kenya Publishers Association

On Wednesday, January 8, Kenya Publishers Association (KPA) Chairman James Odhiambo led a series of raids in downtown Nairobi, where authorities uncovered multiple sellers distributing pirated textbooks. The operation, aimed at curbing the circulation of counterfeit educational materials, is part of a broader effort to protect legitimate publishers and consumers.

“We hope that by the end of this ongoing exercise, we will have significantly reduced, if not eliminated, the circulation of pirated books in Kenya,” Odhiambo stated during the raid. He emphasized that pirated textbooks pose a significant threat to genuine publishers, as they are often sold at the same price as authentic copies, misguiding consumers into purchasing counterfeit versions.

In response to the growing issue, East African Educational Publishers (EAEP) CEO Kiarie Kamau condemned those involved in the distribution of counterfeit educational materials. He stressed the negative impact on students and teachers, as fake textbooks often contain multiple errors and inaccuracies.

“We have launched a strong sensitization campaign through the Kenya Publishers Association to educate teachers, parents, and students on how to identify pirated textbooks. These fake books often contain numerous errors, misplaced pages, and other inaccuracies,” Kamau explained.

To help combat the sale of pirated textbooks, the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) has issued guidelines for identifying authentic educational materials. Genuine textbooks approved by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) feature security tags on their covers, which include hidden 16-digit PINs.

To verify authenticity, consumers can scratch off the panel on the back of the textbook to reveal the unique PIN. Afterward, they can send the number via SMS to the toll-free number 22776 to receive an instant confirmation of the textbook’s authenticity.

How to Identify Authentic Textbooks

Here are several ways to identify whether a textbook is authentic: