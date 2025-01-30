How to Avoid Fake Doctors Online: KMPDC Issues Critical Warning to the Public

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has issued a strong warning to the public regarding the growing threat of unlicensed individuals posing as medical professionals online.

The council urged citizens to exercise caution and verify the credentials of healthcare providers before seeking treatment or advice. This warning comes amid a surge in online health services, driven by the convenience and accessibility of digital platforms.

The KMPDC emphasized that while technology has revolutionized healthcare delivery, it has also opened doors for unscrupulous individuals to exploit vulnerable patients.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the KMPDC highlighted the alarming rise in individuals masquerading as qualified doctors and dentists on social media and other digital platforms. These fake professionals are misleading the public and putting lives at risk by offering unqualified medical advice.

“We have noted an alarming increase in cases of individuals pretending to be qualified doctors and dentists. These so-called ‘doctors’ are not only misleading the public but also endangering lives by providing unqualified medical advice. This is a direct violation of the law and a serious threat to the well-being of Kenyans,” the council warned.

KMPDC CEO Dr. David Kariuki stressed the dangers of engaging with unverified online health providers. He warned that such interactions could lead to misdiagnosis, improper treatment, and even life-threatening consequences.

“The public must be vigilant. Always confirm that the healthcare professional you are consulting is registered with the KMPDC and holds a valid practicing license,” Dr. Kariuki advised.

How To Verify Healthcare Providers

To help the public avoid falling victim to fraudulent medical professionals, the council has made its online verification portal accessible to all. By visiting the KMPDC website, individuals can cross-check the registration status of any doctor or health facility before seeking consultations or treatments.

In addition, the KMPDC offers free verification services via SMS. To verify a doctor, individuals can send a message in the following format to 20547:

P#Full Name of Practitioner or P#Registration Number.

To verify a health facility: Send H#Full Name of Facility or H#Registration Number.

The KMPDC also encouraged journalists and media outlets to use these resources to ensure accurate reporting and to help prevent the spread of medical misinformation.

The council reiterated that it is illegal for anyone to use the title “doctor” unless they are registered or licensed as a medical practitioner or dentist or hold legitimate doctoral qualifications. Those found guilty of violating this law face severe penalties, including a fine of KES 5 million, up to five years in prison, or both.

Additionally, Section 22 (2) of CAP 253 makes it a criminal offense to falsely use the title “Dr. (Medical/Dental)” or to make false claims about providing medical or dental services. Offenders will face the same severe penalties.