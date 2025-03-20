Moi University Student to Face Trial Over Fake Funeral Post on President Ruto

David Oaga Mokaya, a fourth-year student at Moi University, will face trial for allegedly misusing a computer system and spreading false information on Twitter (X) about President William Ruto’s death.

The court confirmed that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has not issued any directives to withdraw the case, clearing the way for a full trial.

Last December, Mokaya sought a review of the charges against him and questioned whether President Ruto would be called to testify.

Represented by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) through lawyers Ian Mutiso and Danstan Omari, the defense urged the court to compel DPP Renson Ingonga to provide witness statements, including one from the president himself.

“This is a matter of great public interest, as the subject of the trial is the Head of State, whom the accused would like to cross-examine during the hearing,” Mutiso argued in court at the time.

The defense also claimed that the charges were politically motivated, raising concerns about whether criticism of the government could lead to prosecution.

During Wednesday’s court session, prosecutors confirmed that no instructions had been given to drop the case and requested the court to set hearing dates. The defense did not object, and the trial is now scheduled for May 29.

The controversial Twitter post that led to the charges showed military personnel in ceremonial uniform leading a funeral procession with a casket draped in the Kenyan flag, allegedly containing the president’s remains.

Mokaya has since denied all charges and remains free on bond.